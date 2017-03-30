When a Redstone Missile Was on Display in Grand Central Terminal

There's more even older space in my book, BREAKING THE CHAINS OF GRAVITY! You can order your copy on Amazon.
Or get a signed hardcover edition on my website - IT'S BACK ONLINE! :)
My blog archives has lots of awesome olde timey space, too.
I've also got a PATREON PAGE! Want to listen to a Vintage Space Podcast or get awesome merch like t-shirts? Please consider becoming a patron! I've set up a Patreon account so I can raise funds to buy the gear I'll need to make an awesome podcast and also work with professionals to make better content all around. Any help is so hugely appreciated.