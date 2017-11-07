Popular Searches
Experience what it feels like to climb Mount Everest.

November 7, 2017
10:56 AM EST
S eeker has partnered with virtual reality studio, Sólfar Studios, to create an expansion of their award-winning immersive experience Everest VR. The Seeker Expedition mixes elements of interactive documentary with the immersion of virtual reality to bring you into a first-person narrative from one of the most inaccessible places on Earth.

AVAILABLE ON: PLAYSTATION VR | STEAM | OCULUS | VIVEPORT

A first-person narrative from one of the most inaccessible places on Earth. 

In this rich expansion to the Everest VR experience, the Seeker Expedition invites you to journey across the mountain exploring the environment, history and physical challenges that climbers face on Mount Everest. Explore a photogrammetry reconstruction of the mountain and uncover first-person stories from climbers and sherpas who have conquered it’s iconic peaks.

Explore a photogrammetry reconstruction of Mount Everest:

Infographic segments provide a deeper look at how an Everest expedition effects the human body:

In a series of audio guides, contextual infographic sequences and ground-breaking 360 video filmed on Everest, the experience brings you deeper understanding what it takes to summit Mt. Everest.

Specific map locations allow you to discover more about the mountain through audio guides, 360 videos, and infographic segments:

