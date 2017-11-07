Everest VR: The Seeker Expedition

A first-person narrative from one of the most inaccessible places on Earth.
In this rich expansion to the Everest VR experience, the Seeker Expedition invites you to journey across the mountain exploring the environment, history and physical challenges that climbers face on Mount Everest. Explore a photogrammetry reconstruction of the mountain and uncover first-person stories from climbers and sherpas who have conquered it’s iconic peaks.
Explore a photogrammetry reconstruction of Mount Everest:
Infographic segments provide a deeper look at how an Everest expedition effects the human body:
In a series of audio guides, contextual infographic sequences and ground-breaking 360 video filmed on Everest, the experience brings you deeper understanding what it takes to summit Mt. Everest.