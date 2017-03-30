360 vs Interactive Virtual Reality

Virtual reality is a term that you’ll see used frequently at Seeker in the coming year, so we’d like to take this opportunity to break down some of the terminology. There are two primary types of Virtual Reality these days: “cinematic” 360 VR and interactive “game-engine” based VR.
- Cinematic VR – Most of the content that Seeker produces and curates is cinematic 360 VR. These short films, documentaries, and episodic series are typically between 3-5 minutes in length. 360 VR films allow you to put on a headset, sit back and be at the center of a story from start to finish. When we talk about historic temples and ruins, we can show them to you as if you were standing there yourself. When we want to demonstrate science experiments and show you new concepts, we’ll be able to display stories in a way that allows for greater context and presence than ever before. 360 VR pieces are becoming more and more affordable to create, so we’ll be honing in on making as many of these as we can throughout 2017.
Interactive VR – Interactive game-engine based VR takes things one step further by allowing you to move around a computer generated world; picking up objects and moving through a fully interactive environment. Imagine your favorite video game; interactive VR allows you to become the main character of the game, moving through digitally generated worlds, transporting yourself through stories that require interaction to be told.
Interactive VR typically requires users to have some sort of controller or special remote that allows them to bring their hands into VR for full control.
Keep checking back in on our VR hub for more updates in both cinematic and interactive realms. We have lots of exciting projects in store and can't wait to create the future with you.