A documentary exploring the identities of Muslim American women and defining the headscarf in modern day America.
This film was a finalist in the 2016-17 Campus MovieFest Seeker Stories category. We are all Seekers. We share an instinctual belief that wisdom is gained by experiencing, observing and exploring. Seeker Stories are documentary films that explore the world around them and tell the stories of the people, places and causes that deserve to be known.
The Woman Under The Veil was submitted from Rutgers University.