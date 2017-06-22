In this documentary about the perception of perfection and beauty, three people share the stories of how they got their scars.
This film was a finalist in the 2016-17 Campus MovieFest Seeker Stories category. We are all Seekers. We share an instinctual belief that wisdom is gained by experiencing, observing and exploring. Seeker Stories are documentary films that explore the world around them and tell the stories of the people, places and causes that deserve to be known.
Something Carved And Real was submitted from San Francisco State University.