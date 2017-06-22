This interview driven documentary tackles the issues faced by children that grow up in impoverished neighborhoods in Baltimore City. Residents, volunteers, a pastor, and a teacher tell their stories and give insight about how growing up in the ghetto can negatively impact children.
This film was a finalist in the 2016-17 Campus MovieFest Seeker Stories category. We are all Seekers. We share an instinctual belief that wisdom is gained by experiencing, observing and exploring. Seeker Stories are documentary films that explore the world around them and tell the stories of the people, places and causes that deserve to be known.
Growing Up in the Ghetto was submitted from University Of Maryland - Baltimore County.