Cuando Planto Un Árbol (When I Plant A Tree), is a portrait of environmental change centering around an Ecuadorian natural sciences teacher Moncho. The film depicts how Moncho's family went from being loggers to environmental stewards, focusing on issues of deforestation and education.
This film was a finalist in the 2016-17 Campus MovieFest Seeker Stories category. We are all Seekers. We share an instinctual belief that wisdom is gained by experiencing, observing and exploring. Seeker Stories are documentary films that explore the world around them and tell the stories of the people, places and causes that deserve to be known.
Cuando Planto Un Árbol was submitted from UC Berkeley.