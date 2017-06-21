If a car could speak - what would its story be? This is the story of one car's life through 3 generations of drivers. Over 137,000 miles, she's witness just how powerful and important taking in a moment can be.
This film was a finalist in the 2016-17 Campus MovieFest Seeker Stories category. We are all Seekers. We share an instinctual belief that wisdom is gained by experiencing, observing and exploring. Seeker Stories are documentary films that explore the world around them and tell the stories of the people, places and causes that deserve to be known.
Blink was submitted from Georgia Southern University.