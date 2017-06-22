When veteran Bill Stump returned from 20 years of service, he faced the toughest battle of his life. K9s for Warriors was there for him. And his new canine battle buddy saved his life.
This film was a finalist in the 2016-17 Campus MovieFest Seeker Stories category. We are all Seekers. We share an instinctual belief that wisdom is gained by experiencing, observing and exploring. Seeker Stories are documentary films that explore the world around them and tell the stories of the people, places and causes that deserve to be known.
Battle Buddy was submitted from the University of North Florida.