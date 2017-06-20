A Water Drop

Under the harsh physical climate and the even harsher political climate, these immigrant families seeking refuge are literally dying. Led by a group of Border Angels, through courage and empathy, a group of volunteers seek to change that.
This film was a finalist in the 2016-17 Campus Movie Fest Seeker Stories category. We are all Seekers. We share an instinctual belief that wisdom is gained by experiencing, observing and exploring. Seeker Stories are documentary films that explore the world around them and tell the stories of the people, places and causes that deserve to be known.
The Woman Under The Veil was submitted from UCLA.