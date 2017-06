Trump's Blocking of Users on Twitter Sparks First Amendment Challenge

O

n the same day that White House press secretary Sean Spicer confirmed that President Donald Trump’s tweets are “ official statements ,” a First Amendment advocacy group sent the president a letter claiming that blocking Twitter critics from his @realDonaldTrump account is unconstitutional.The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University wrote the letter on behalf of a group of Twitter users who were blocked by Trump after posting negative comments on his feed, including a GIF of Pope Francis looking depressed during a recent visit from the president alongside the caption, “This is pretty much how the whole world sees you.”Jules Suzdaltsev, a journalist and former Seeker video host, was blocked from Trump’s account after tweeting that the president should spend more time with his son, Barron. A vocal and frequent online critic of Trump, Suzdaltsev said that the blocking was bittersweet.“On the one hand, the President of the United States was so annoyed by my comments that he literally blocked himself from having to see them,” wrote Suzdaltsev in an email. “On the other, it kind of put a damper on being able to easily join (and occasionally dominate) the political discourse in his @ replies.”The Knight Institute’s letter highlights a curious political wrinkle in an era of abundant social media posts. It claims that blocking Twitter users violates their First Amendment right to free speech because the @realDonaldTrump account operates as a “designated public forum.”