A Supercomputer Dreamed Up a Bird-Like Airplane Wing

The result of the giga-voxel morphogenesis process applied to full-scale aircraft wing design is shown after 400 steps of the morphogenesis procedure. Fixed upper layers have been removed to reveal the internal details. Apart from the thin, fixed outer layer, no a priori assumptions were made about the internal geometry of the wing structure. Hence, all of the intricate details, such as curved spars, truss and wall structures, that can be observed have appeared spontaneously as a result of the optimization process. |