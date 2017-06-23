GE Is Developing the World's Largest Laser-Powered 3D Metal Printer

T T he world of 3D printing is about to be shaken by a new titan. Reports from this week's Paris Air Show buzzed about the imminent arrival of the world's largest laser-powered 3D printer that prints in metal. Developed by General Electric's spinoff division GE Additive, the new machine is expected to have a major impact on aerospace manufacturing, considering that it can create virtually any kind of aircraft part using lasers, computers, and powdered metal.