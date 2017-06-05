Apple's New HomePod Smart Speaker Promises to Reinvent Home Audio

A A nything Amazon or Sonos can do, Apple’s newly unveiled HomePod can do better. That was the message from Apple CEO Tim Cook at this morning’s keynote at the 2017 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California.



Shipping this December in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia, the HomePod is a round, seven-inch home speaker designed to outperform high-end wireless speakers and outsmart existing “smart” speakers like the Amazon Echo and Google Home. It will need to be special to make a dent in the competition — according to a recent market research survey, the Echo had 70.6 percent of the US market and Google Home had 23.8 percent.



"It's so cool, we really believe it is going to take your home music experience to the next level," said Apple CEO Tim Cook.