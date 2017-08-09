This AI System Can Diagnose Depression from Instagram Photos

A new study of photos on Instagram shows that depressed people post photos that have different qualities than those posted by healthy people. The right photograph has higher Hue (bluer), lower Saturation (grayer), and lower Brightness (darker) than the left photograph. The research, from the University of Vermont and Harvard University, shows that Instagram photos posted by depressed individuals had values shifted towards those in the right photograph, compared with the brighter photos posted by healthy individuals. |