Meet the Engineer Behind the Web's Most Viral AI Neural Network

T T he concept of the digital pet goes back a ways. Veterans of the 1990s dot-com boom might remember the bizarre toy fad known as Tamagotchi, in which kids were encouraged to care for surprisingly needy little digital devices made of cheap plastic. It was just like having a real pet, minus all the fun.



Electrical engineer Janelle Shane has found a 21st-century variation on the theme by spending her spare time training baby neural networks. Sometimes referred to as machine learning systems, neural nets are highly evolved computer programs modeled on the human brain and nervous system. They can learn on their own and think laterally in a way that traditional programs can't.



In that sense, neural nets are a kind of artificial intelligence, although that phrase is famously slippery these days. (If you're in no rush and plan to live forever, ask two computer scientists to debate the term.) The bottom line is that neural networks, given enough input data, can teach themselves to think up all kinds of things: heavy metal band profiles, for instance.