‘Space Aggressors’ Train US Forces for Extraterrestrial Conflict

US Army Spc. Angel Mendoza, assigned as a space aggressor operator to the 527th Space Aggressor Squadron, Schreiver Air Force Base, Colo., secures a helical antenna to a gravel pad adjacent to the flight line Aug. 8, 2016, during RED FLAG-Alaska (RF-A) 16-3, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. Along with two modems and an amplifier, space aggressors at RF-A 16-3 interrupt GPS systems for navigation and weapons, which pilots use during the exercise designed to simulate the first 10 combat sorties of a surge operation or conflict. |