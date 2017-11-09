This ‘Zombie Star’ Had Repeated Supernova Explosions Instead of Dying

Astronomers uncovered an explosion in 1954 (at left) at the exact same location that iPTF14hls exploded in 2014. The supernova observed in 1954 wasn't seen in follow-up images, such as one shown at right taken in 1993. This means that iPTF14hls experienced at least two supernova explosions in its lifetime instead of being utterly destroyed as astronomers expect. Scientists are still seeking a full explanation for this "zombie star" surviving. |