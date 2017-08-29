Magnetic Field 5 Billion Light-Years Away Offers Insight Into Our Universe

Left: Hubble Space Telescope image of the gravitational lensing system CLASS B1152+199. The background quasar is lensed by the foreground galaxy into two images A and B. Right: Faraday rotation of the lensed images. Image A probes a sight line through the less dense outskirts of the lensing galaxy with a weaker magnetic field, while Image B probes through a sight line closer to the center of the galaxy with higher gas density and stronger magnetic field.