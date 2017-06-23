Seeker's Visual Guide to Solar Eclipses Throughout History

I I t is hard to overestimate how important solar eclipses were to early humans. The names of several ancient Hawaiian leaders provide evidence of the significance of these dramatic celestial events: Keke-la (thin sun), Ku-ko-hu (appearing blotted), He-ma (to become faded) and Pa-le-na (not shining). Entire civilizations, such as the Aztec empire, were said to have begun and ended, in part, because of omens tied to solar eclipses, and their effect on viewers.