Learn the Science of Evaporative Cooling and How Shirt Uses It to Keep You Cool

This episode looks at the science behind evaporative cooling, and why it's so important for helping us regulate our temperature. Westcomb's uses and accentuates the phenomenon with Polartec's Delta, a fabric that holds moisture against your skin as you sweat, so that, as the moisture evaporates, it helps pull heat away from your body. The design of the shirt also has vents to increase air flow.
To read more about this episode check out Dr. North's blog: http://www.experimentalgentleman.com/2017/03/evaporative-cooling-shirt/