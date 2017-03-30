Popular Searches
Video

Learn the Science of Evaporative Cooling and How Shirt Uses It to Keep You Cool

Learn how a revolutionary shirt made by Westcomb uses a Polartec's Delta to keep you cool using your own sweat.

By
March 28, 2017
2:00 AM EDT

This episode looks at the science behind evaporative cooling, and why it's so important for helping us regulate our temperature. Westcomb's uses and accentuates the phenomenon with Polartec's Delta, a fabric that holds moisture against your skin as you sweat, so that, as the moisture evaporates, it helps pull heat away from your body. The design of the shirt also has vents to increase air flow.

To read more about this episode check out Dr. North's blog: http://www.experimentalgentleman.com/2017/03/evaporative-cooling-shirt/

UP NEXT

Video

Combining the Science of Wool

with The Engineering of

Synthetics

MORE AMAZING STORIES

Video

When a Redstone Missile Was on Display in Grand Central Terminal

Video

A Classic Logic Problem Turned on Its Head

Video

The Poisoned Wine Problem