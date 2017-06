Olive Oil's Main Ingredient Shows Brain Cancer-Fighting Potential

O

live oil might just be nature’s superhero. It’s good for your skin, good for your hair, and now it may be good for your brain as well. A compound in the fatty oil, long touted for its beauty benefits, has recently been found to help prevent cancerous cells from developing in the brain.New research from the University of Edinburgh shows how oleic acid, the main ingredient in olive oil, can help stimulate production of a key tumor-suppressing molecule.The molecule, called microRNA-7 (or miR-7), is found in brain tissue and has been shown to help suppress tumors in different parts of the body. Within the brain specifically, miR-7 targets proteins that are necessary for tumor growth and maturation.MiR-7 is a powerful molecule. It has even been effective at stopping the growth of glioblastomas, one of the most fast-growing and lethal brain tumors. Aggressive glioblastomas have a two-year survival rate of just 30 percent, and the American Brain Tumor Association has predicted that there will be over 12,000 new cases of glioblastomas in 2017.While miR-7 can suppress tumors, it doesn’t always get the chance to do its job. MiR-7 production can be stopped inside the body by a cell protein called MS12. And this is where olive oil might save the day.