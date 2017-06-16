Italian Soil Yields a New Antibiotic That Can Fight Drug-Resistant Bacteria

Structure of bacterial RNA polymerase, showing the binding sites for the new antibiotic pseudouridimycin (PUM) and the current antibacterial drug rifampin (Rif). PUM has a lower resistance rate and a smaller resistance target than Rif — just 2 to 4 positions where alterations that result in PUM-resistance (blue) vs. 27 positions where alterations result in Rif-resistance (red) — due to functional constraints on alteration of the binding site for PUM in the RNA polymerase active center. |