High-Rise Wooden Buildings May Be a Way to Make Cities More Sustainable

A A century ago, concrete and steel allowed cities to reach for the skies. But the materials that made possible landmarks like New York City’s Empire State and Chrysler buildings, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, or the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur also yield huge amounts of planet-warming carbon when they’re produced. Making a ton of cement also releases a ton of CO2, while steel mills yield two tons of CO2 for every ton of metal they churn out.