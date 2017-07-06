Here's How Summers Will Become Hotter Around the World Due to Climate Change

Having removed his shoes and socks, and with his wallet sitting on his stomach, a city office workers stretches out over the lush grass during a hot summer lunchtime in trinity Square in the City of London, England. With feet wide apart and arms spread, the young man is clearly fast asleep under a hot mid-day sun. Risking sunburn after prolonged solar radiation exposure, he is joined by dozens of other co-workers who also enjoy the inner-city heatwave. |