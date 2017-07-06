Climate Change Could Bring More Rain and Snow to California

Ensemble mean (a) annual (ANN) and (b) DJF mean precipitation trend (mm day−1 century−1); (c) ANN and (d) DJF mean precipitation trend realization agreement (%). Symbols in a,b represent trend significance at the 90% (diamond), 95% (X) or 99% (+) confidence level, accounting for autocorrelation. Warm (cold) colours in a,b represent an increase (decrease) in precipitation. Warm (cold) colours in c,d show the per cent of realizations that yield an increase (decrease) in precipitation. Also included are the three regions comprising California, denoted with thick black lines.