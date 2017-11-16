At UN Climate Talks, Nations Depart Dramatically on the Future of Coal

Climate activists from the group 'Ende Gelaende' stand overlooking a bucket excavator after hundreds had charged into the Hambach open-pit coal mine on November 5, 2017 near Manheim, Germany. The protest, part of a string of protest actions today around the Rhineland coalfields, comes ahead of the United Nations COP23 climate conference that begins tomorrow in nearby Bonn. The Rhineland coalfields feed coal to nearby power stations and are a major source of CO2 emissions. |