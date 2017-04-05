Campus Movie Fest FAQ's

WHAT TOPIC(S) ARE BEST FOR SUBMISSION?
Seeker Stories submissions should be nonfiction, documentary films that tell the stories of the people, places and causes most important to you. Whatever your passion, we encourage you to think outside the box, pursue your curiosity and seize the opportunity to win big!
WHO IS ELIGIBLE TO SUBMIT A FILM?
The writer, director, and editor must be enrolled as students in a college or university in the United States of America at time of submission. Students from campuses outside of the official Campus MovieFest tour are also eligible for this category and competition. For more rules & guidelines, see below.
WHAT ARE THE PRIZES FOR SEEKER STORIES WINNERS?
- First place: $10,000 cash a trip to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, featured on Seeker, and more!
- Second place: $2,500 cash, featured on Seeker
WHAT IS SEEKER?
Seeker is a digital network for a new generation of bright and curious minds; an invitation to share openly, evolve understanding, experiment often, and to concede that knowledge is fleeting. We explore everyday questions and provide context for those who are constantly curious about the world around us.
WHAT IS CAMPUS MOVIEFEST?
Campus MovieFest (CMF), the world’s largest student film festival, began in 2001 when four students at Emory University provided fellow students with everything they needed — including camcorders and Apple laptops — to make a movie in one week. Today CMF is a premier outlet for the next generation of filmmakers, giving more than one million students at colleges and universities worldwide the chance to tell their stories through film. Thanks to corporate partners and schools, CMF is completely free for students.
HOW DO ENTRIES FOR THE SEEKER STORIES CATEGORY DIFFER FROM THE TYPICAL CMF FILMS?
Entries for the Seeker Stories category must be documentary-based and loosely fit Seeker’s category focuses of either World, Science or Exploration (overlap is acceptable).