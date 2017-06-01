Scientists Finally Break the Mummy DNA Code

A A ll the scientists had were the heads. The mummies had lost their lower bodies and limbs back in Egypt more than a century ago when the ancient remains were first excavated from a vast burial complex near the desert settlement of Abusir el-Maleq. But the heads would be enough. In an achievement that many in the scientific community had long dismissed as impossible, a team of German, British, and Polish researchers successfully sequenced the first genome-wide DNA from ancient Egyptian mummies.



This first-ever sequencing of mummy DNA came more than 30 years after a young Swedish researcher claimed to have cloned nuclear DNA from a 2,400-year-old mummy using what was then a breakthrough sequencing method called polymerase chain reaction (PCR). In the ensuing decades, the original 1985 study was proven to be riddled with contamination from modern DNA, and recent attempts to sequence the genome of King Tutankhamun were met with similar skepticism that ancient DNA could survive intact after centuries of baking in the desert sun.