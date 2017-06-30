An Ancient ‘Skull Cult’ in Turkey Practiced Rituals With Bones of the Dead

Anthropomorphic depictions from Göbekli Tepe. (A) Intentionally decapitated human statue (height, 24 inches). Credit: Nico Becker, Göbekli Tepe Archive, DAI. (B) The gift bearer holds in his hands a human head (height, 10 inches). (C) Pillar 43 (building D) with low relief of an ithyphallic headless individual, one arm raised (bottom right). |