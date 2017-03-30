Combining the Science of Wool with The Engineering of Synthetics

Constantly travelling in a variety of environments, Dr. North demands the most of his clothing. In this episode you'll learn about a new material by Polartec called PowerWool that combines the great propers of wool--warm even when wet, doesn't stink, and feels good to the touch--with the durability of synthetics. Cotopaxi, a pretty cool company themselves has used this material to make their Toliman hoody. And by buying the hoodie, or any of their gear, some of the proceeds go to alleviating poverty.
