It's generally agreed that 2016 will go down in history as a titanic bummer of a year. But on the bright side, we each got a new internal organ. That's something, right? It's all about classification, really. It seems that the grouping of tissues known as the mesentery was recently upgraded to organ status, by those who get paid to classify such things.

The Organ Formerly Known as a Tissue is a fold in the inner lining of your torso that suspends and attaches intestinal organs to the abdominal cavity. So how does a grouping of cells get promoted from tissue to organ? It's pretty interesting, actually. In today's DNews report, Trace Dominguez breaks down medical classification systems and profiles our proud new organ, the mesentery.

