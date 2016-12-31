Most people know exactly two things about asbestos: It's fire resistant, and it's bad for you. As a classified carcinogen, asbestos has been largely outlawed as a construction material. And in 2016, the EPA moved to have it banned completely. But what is the stuff, really?

Well, believe it or not asbestos is actually a kind of stone. It's a naturally-occurring silicate material found is soil and rock around the planet. And it has some amazing properties. It's stronger than steel, highly resistant to fire, and won't degrade or decompose in water. As a result, asbestos has all kinds of uses in manufacturing and construction. Too bad about the cancer thing. Trace Dominguez has the details in today's DNews report.

