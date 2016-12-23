In 2014, individual Americans gave more than $258 billion to charities - more than twice the amount bequeathed by corporations and foundations combined. Clearly, Americans are a giving people. But why? Well, it makes us feel good, for one thing.

Thanks to advances in brain scanning technology, scientists actually have data to back this up. Recent research published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found the orbitofrontal, subgenual and lateral orbitofrontal areas of the brain light up when people are being charitable. These regions are associated with positive sensations of social attachment and individual agency. In laymen's terms, it's that warm glow you get when giving to others. Trace Dominguez employs his own lateral orbitofrontal assets to bring you the details - for free! - in today's DNews report.

