Fun fact: Influenza, that viral bummer more commonly referred to as the flu, was diagnosed all the way back in 412 BCE by none other than Hippocrates, father of Western medicine. One of the more miserable symptoms of influenza, for some of us anyway, is the severe joint and muscle aches generated by the condition.

Why does the flu make your body ache? Funny you should ask, that's what today's DNews video is all about. Short version: It has to do with your body's immune system strategies, which involve the deployment of cells and proteins with alarming names like macrophages and cykotines. These are the real culprits when it comes to soreness. Our man in San Francisco, Trace Dominguez, has the details.

