Frog tongues can capture insects five times faster than you can blink, and grab mice and birds that weigh up to 1.4 times the frog itself. For a long time, scientists didn't have a full understanding of how that was possible, but a new study published in the Journal of the Royal Society Interface uncovered the true nature of the frog tongue.

The researchers discovered that frogs are able to catch their prey because their tongue is incredibly soft and is coupled with saliva that changes its viscosity depending on the situation.

