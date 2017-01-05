At the bottom of the Mariana Trench, just south of Japan in the western Pacific Ocean, things are very dark and very cold. The deepest spot in Earth's oceans, the Trench is so far down that light from the surface never penetrates and temperatures hover constantly at just above freezing. All that water above results in water pressure 1,000 times standard atmospheric pressure at sea level.

Surely, nothing could survive under such conditions, right? Yeah, about that. It turns out that life has found a way, even in the Mariana Trench, and hundreds of different species have been identified in robotic and manned expeditions down below. These aren't just microorganisms, either - although there are plenty of those. We've actually found amphipods - similar to crustaceans like lobsters - that have managed to overcome the enormous pressure and grow up to one foot long. How do they do it? Trace Dominguez has the details in today's DNews report.

