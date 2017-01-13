Astronomers estimate there are at least 50 million other galaxies in the universe, and almost surely a lot more. Those are just the ones we can see with our various telescopes. About half of those galaxies are "dead" -- a designation which means they've stopped producing new stars.

In addition to dead galaxies, astronomers in this area of research deal with a number of odd concepts, including galaxy strangulation, galaxy harassment and even zombie galaxies. These are actual terms, describing actual phenomena. In today's DNews report, Trace Dominguez examines the life cycle of galaxies and provides some alarming information about our own Milky Way and its likely fate.

