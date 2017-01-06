We have the perfect Friday distraction for you over on Twitch.TV, where two Google Homes are talking to each other, talking over each other and talking past each other. I's just like being home for the holidays, except everyone is named Mia and sounds like Hal from a 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Google Home is a voice-activated speaker powered by the artificial intelligence agent, Google Assistant. If you own a Home, you can ask it questions and tell it to do things, like play music or look up recipes. But the real fun begins when you put two Google Homes next to each other and let them have at each other.

According to The Next Web, the Twitch channel started streaming the conversation on Wednesday. Although who started it is unclear.

In the few minutes I've been eavesdropping, the bots have talked about abortion, plumbing and love. Pirates come up a lot, too, for some reason. Mia asked Mia if Justin Bieber was a boy or a pirate and then later said she was a pirate, a piratefriend and a ninja. The conversation quickly got meta and devolved into an argument about what each one was talking about. It was a bit like listening in on a toddler play date. I know you are, but what am I?

It's not the first time someone has set up two A.I. bots on a date. Back in 2011, Igor Labutov, Jason Yosinski, and Hod Lipson of the Cornell Creative Machines Lab let two A.I. systems talk to each other. It takes about 18 seconds before they start fighting.