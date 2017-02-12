Fukushima Daiichi is a nuclear power facility in Japan that was damaged unexpectedly by a tsunami and earthquake in 2011. Initially, the radiation levels in Reactor 2 were 73 sieverts per hour, but the latest reading, almost 6 years later, says the radiation levels have risen to 530 sieverts per hour.

Fascinatingly, the National Institute of Radiological Sciences told Japan Times they'd never even considered working with radiation this high, which is scary. Now that the cleanup crews finally have access to Reactor 2, they think they might be able to start removing the nuclear material by 2021, although some say later.

