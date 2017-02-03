For the first time ever, scientists have captured the "sonic boom" for light.

Normally sonic booms are created when an object moves faster than the speed of sound. But you shouldn't be able to create a 'sonic boom' for light when nothing can travel faster than light.

Unless, of course, you are a bit more specific. Nothing can move faster than the speed of light in a vacuum. You can, however, slow down the speed of a beam of light by shining it through a medium like water or glass. By leveraging this quality, you can make some light travel faster than other light!

