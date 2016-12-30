Electrochemically speaking, water is weird. It really is different from all the other elements in several ways. For instance, its tendency to both expand and lose density when frozen is highly eccentric, and that's the polite term. The other elements make fun of water all the time. Well, we don't know that for sure, but it stands to reason.

Now comes new research that suggests water is even weirder than we thought. In fact, two separate studies released in recent months have uncovered properties in water that we didn't even know were there. It appears that water has a "crossover" state in which it behaves like different kinds of liquid. We also may have finally explained precisely why ice is slippery, on the molecular level. Trace Dominguez has the details in today's DNews report.

