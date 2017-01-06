Among the many protests planned for Donald Trump's inauguration, 4,200 people smoking joints can now be added to the list. According to the DCMJ website, on the day of the new president's swearing-in, the pro-marijuana organization will pass out joints of legally grown marijuana for people to light up during his speech.

The event page reads:

You are cordially invited to join DCMJ for the inaugural #Trump420 taking place on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC!



We will gather on the west side of Dupont Circle at 8am for coffee & tea and parade down to the National Mall at 10am. Along the way we'll hand out 4,200 joints of legally grown cannabis! At 4 minutes and 20 seconds into President Trump's speech we'll light up! (unless President Trump comes out now in support of full cannabis legalization in all 50 States and DC!)



We legalized cannabis in Washington, DC and we are not going to let anyone take that away from us! This is an outreach opportunity to show President Trump's supporters we are the marijuana majority! Join us for smokin' fun time!

Thanks to Ballot Initiative 71 , an effort led by the DCMJ, it's now legal to possess up to two ounces of marijuana in the District of Columbia. However, it's not legal to purchase or sell marijuana, so the group will give it away for free.

RELATED: Legal Weed in California Could Help The Environment

The DCMJ protest is scheduled to take place on the National Mall, which happens to be federal land, meaning it is illegal to smoke marijuana there. Adam Eidinger, DCMJ founder, told USA Today that he and his organization will warn people they're risking arrest by smoking there, but in his opinion, the National Mall is meant for protests.

"We are going to tell them that if they smoke on federal property, they are risking arrest," he said. "But, that's a form of civil disobedience [...] they are risking arrest, but it's a protest and you know what, the National Mall is a place for protest."

The DCMJ doesn't intend for their protest to be specifically anti-Trump, but rather an attempt to get Trump on their side when it comes to marijuana laws . "A successful #Trump420 is to have the President come out in support of full legalization in all states, territories, and the District of Columbia," DCMJ co-founder Nikolas Schiller told Snopes.

"While he has said in the past that cannabis should be left up to the states, D.C. is not a state, therefore we are concerned that D.C. could be targeted by the incoming AG [Attorney General]," he said. "One way to Make America Great Again is to acknowledge the failure of the war on drugs and work toward passing legislation (or through executive order) that removes cannabis from the Controlled Substances Act and allows states to implement their own laws."

RELATED: Legal Pot Farmers Hope to Grow a Green Energy Revolution

The DCMJ strongly opposes Trump's Attorney General appointee, Jeff Sessions, for his unwavering anti-legalization stance. Since Trump announced Sessions as his pick, the DCMJ has been lobbying members of Congress to reject him for the position.

It's unclear how many people will show up for the pro-marijuana protest, but another protest group, the Women's March, said they expect over 200,000 people to show up for their Trump inauguration event. Others are expected to protest Trump's campaign promises to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border, and deport millions of illegal immigrants .

In fact, there are so many protests planned in D.C. for Jan. 20th that a major federal land agency is being forced to free up public sites for demonstration groups. The agency announced Thursday they would make the land available after being threatened with lawsuits from civil rights lawyers, who say that blocking permits for public land use is unconstitutional.

WATCH: Nixon Ruined Marijuana For Everyone. Here's How

