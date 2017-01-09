If you want to promote tourism in your country, it never hurts to have native animals as cute as wombats and kangaroos in your promotional corner.

Those animals, along with a photobombing butterfly, were judged the most successful boosters of Australia, in the recent "G'Day USA" contest run by Tourism Australia and Qantas. The competition sought the best pictures and videos used by members of the country's tourism industry to depict Australia as a superior holiday destination. The animals even beat out film actor Chris Hemsworth and a famous war memorial, as news.com.au notes.

Symbio Wildlife Park took best overall winner of the contest for this video of a photo shoot for a koala that quickly became a photo shoot for an attention-hungry butterfly. The butterfly perched on the koala's nose, the latter becoming increasingly puzzled by the experience. The footage garnered 38 million combined views on Symbio and UNILAD's social media channels and an equally boisterous reaction on Tourism Australia's Facebook page:

Meanwhile, best video went to a lovable baby wombat named George, who resides at The Australian Reptile Park. George was brought to live at the park as an orphan, and in the video he can be seen following his best friend, park staffer Tim Faulkner. The little guy racked up 32 million views, 350,000 likes/reactions and 92,000 comments on Tourism Australia's Facebook page, and it's not hard to see why:

Best Photo was awarded to this stunner from down under of two kangaroos against a sunset, snapped by Margaret River Discovery Co. owner/operator Sean Blocksidge. The picture soon went viral worldwide and even though Blocksidge was offered money for rights to the photo, he decided to release it to the world without compensation. "It was more valuable as destination promotion for Australia and the Margaret River Region," he told Tourism Australia in a statement.

Lisa Ronson, a contest judge and Australia's chief marketing officer, noted how well her country was employing social media to draw people for a vacation.

"What has struck me most strongly about this competition is not just the amazing quality of the photos and videos submissions, but the great stories that lay behind each of these postings and, importantly, the impressive results that have been delivered for all of these operators," Ronson said.

