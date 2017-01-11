Interesting news from the heavens this week: New research has reignited an old debate in astronomy regarding the origin of our oldest orbital friend, the moon.

The study, published in the journal Nature Geoscience, suggests that the moon was formed bit by bit over the course of millions of years as small planetoids collided with Earth. This is a significant variation on the most popular previous theory, which posits that the moon was created more or less all at once, when one giant planetoid took a chunk out of our poor baby planet. Julian Huguet has the details in today's DNews report, which also digs into some fascinating related issues concerning debris clouds, computer models and a delightful Megazord metaphor.

Read More:

Seeker: Our Moon May Have Eaten Many Smaller Moons

Nature: Origin of the Moon

Space.com: How the Moon Formed: 5 Wild Lunar Theories