Based on their calculations, scientists believe we may have been off by over a couple hundred million years!

The moon is now believed to be 4.51 billion years old, meaning it formed just 60 million years after the formation of our solar system.

Read More:

Seeker: The Moon Is Probably Older Than We Thought - and Life Could Be Too

The Verge: Scientists pinpoint the exact age of the Moon - and it's older than we thought

Science Advances: Early formation of the Moon 4.51 billion years ago