Whenever flu season rolls around, the debate reignites over the phenomenon of "the man flu." Is it really the case that men get sicker than woman? Or is it simply that men act like babies when they get the sniffles? Both viewpoints have their advocates.

Well, it turns out we have some hard science on the matter. It appears that some viruses do take it easier on women, for some very strange reasons. It also seems that higher testosterone levels can make some illnesses more severe, also for strange reasons. For a more thorough explanation of said reasons, tune into today's DNews report with Trace Dominguez.

