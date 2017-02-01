Tonight at 7 p.m. ET, James Weatherall will give a public lecture — live-streamed above! — on the story of how, in the aftermath of World War II, some innovative physicists and mathematicians saw surprising connections between physics, gambling, and finance, and put those connections to use to become the first "quants." Quants are a very different kind of investor, who have developed the investment tools that Wall Street takes for granted today. Though these systems have brought great wealth and dulled some of the chaos behind financial markets, they have also brought great damage.

Speaking at the Perimeter Institute of Theoretical Physics in Ontario, Dr. Weatherall — Professor of Logic and Philosophy of Science at the University of California, Irvine, and author of "The Physics of Wall Street" and "Void: The Strange Physics of Nothing" — will lift the veil on some of the most confounding and mysterious elements of modern quantitative trading, revealing how mathematical models and physics in trading can be very useful, but only if we first understand their limitations.

Don't miss it!

Watch the trailer about Dr. Weatherall's lecture below:



