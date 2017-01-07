What do mirrors, jellyfish and e. coli bacteria have in common? Not a lot, really, but scientists just discovered they can be combined to make quantum biological lasers. No, we didn't see that one coming, either.

It's actually pretty bananas: In a recently published study, scientists used a bed of e. coli bacteria to grow green fluorescent protein (GFP) from the Aequorea victoria jellyfish. As one does. They then put everything in a mirrored chamber, aimed a light at the whole mess, and generated a green polaritron laser that can be used for various quantum physics applications. Evidently, the era of the quantum jellyfish laser is upon us. Trace Dominguez drops the science in today's DNews report.

