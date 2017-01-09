For most of us, the idea of the antivenom is just a traditional plot point in adventure stories from the old American West to the dusty tombs of Egypt. Whenever a rattlesnake or scorpion bites, pursuit of the relevant antivenom becomes a sudden priority for our heroes. But outside of Hollywood script mechanics, how does antivenom actually work?

Well, it's complicated, and in many parts of the world, antivenom is a very real danger. Venom and antivenom both work on the molecular level, triggering bodily responses that can cause pain, paralysis and death. Most antivenom varieties are particular to a specific venom, and creating them is a complex and expensive proposition. But we may be on to a new process that can work against multiple venom types, according to research published in the journal Neglected Tropical Diseases (really). Jules Suzdaltsev has the details in today's DNews report.

